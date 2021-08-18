Mecklenburg to vote on new mask mandate Wednesday. Here’s how to watch

All of Mecklenburg County residents will likely need to comply with an indoor mask mandate by the end of the month. It’s a decision county commissioners will be voting on Wednesday afternoon.

The return of coronavirus-related restrictions comes as the Charlotte area grapples with skyrocketing infection and hospitalization rates amid the highly transmissible delta variant.

For now, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said only a mask mandate is on the table.

Meeting logistics

County commissioners will vote on reinstating the mask mandate, based on the health director’s recommendation, during a special meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Commissioners will also hear public comment.

The meeting is at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center chamber, where masks are now required based on a new city policy. The meeting will be live-streamed at https://mecklenburg.ravnur.com/.

Commissioners are voting on what’s known as a “public health rule,” which County Manager Dena Diorio said on Monday is still being drafted. If approved, the rule would take 10 days to go into effect.

Charlotte mask mandate

As an interim solution, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles is instituting a mask mandate that takes effect Wednesday. The action is through a partnership with County Commissioners’ Chairman George Dunlap, meaning that mask mandate also applies to unincorporated parts of Mecklenburg.

Last week, Lyles had stopped short of issuing a city order, emphasizing the need for regional collaboration — and the lack of a recommendation from Harris.

A broad vaccine mandate for the Charlotte community is not under consideration, despite officials repeatedly pleading for more residents to get their COVID shots.

As of Tuesday morning, just half of Mecklenburg residents are fully vaccinated, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported.

We must do all we can for ourselves & our fellow men, women, & children to fight COVID-19. A road back to normalcy can be an actual reality if we simply ban together & do everything in our power to get this virus under control. Wear a mask & get the vaccine if you're able to. pic.twitter.com/EiCBH3A7kq — Mayor Vi Lyles (@CLTMayor) August 17, 2021