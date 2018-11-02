Student faces suspension for actions during Butler High school shooting, parent says

Hundreds of students returned to Butler High School on Thursday for the first time since the deadly shooting on Monday.

One parent says her daughter was not able to return to the classroom without serving a suspension for her actions on Monday.

“Told me the only way she could stay was an in-school suspension, because at this point she was going to have a consequence for opening the door,” said Rennet Williams.

Williams says Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has video of her daughter, Danielle, pushing open a door at the high school to get to parents that were waiting outside. Police and staff had the doors shut during the investigation and for the protection of the students.

No tricks, all treats! Save 70% on digital access! Treat yourself to unlimited digital access for only $3.99 per month SUBSCRIBE TODAY

“She was part of other students that pushed the door open, and when the door opened, they parents came in,” said Williams.

Williams confronted CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox on Thursday morning about the suspension. She took her daughter home because she didn’t feel it was fair to serve a suspension.

Not being able to come back and continue your school routine is traumatic,” said Williams.

Thursday afternoon, Williams received a call from CMS saying that Danielle would have to serve an out-of-school suspension on Friday. In that message, Williams said she was told that Thursday did not count even though Danielle was not in class.

“How do you know how to react? You don’t. I just want her to get her education,” said Williams.

SHARE COPY LINK Nearly 150 family and friends lit candles, held hands, prayed and cried on Thursday, November 1, 2018, as they remembered Butler High sophomore Bobby McKeithen. McKeithen was shot and killed by a fellow student in a hallway at the school on Monday.

Danielle Williams said the shooting traumatized her and she simply wanted to get out of the building.

“We just saw someone get shot. We saw him bleeding on the floor, he was shaking,” said Danielle. “I just wanted the parents to feel some relief in their hearts. I wanted them to know their kids were alright. I just wanted them to feel relief.”

WBTV reached out to CMS multiple times to gain clarity over what happened and what punishment would be handed down.

The district released the following statement: CMS is unable to provide comments about student information or discipline, in accordance with federal student privacy laws.

Williams said she will bring her daughter to school tomorrow regardless of the suspension.

Other parents that picked up their students on Thursday did not agree with the suspension.

“CMS tends to be a very punitive district and that is why some of us want to break away,” said parent Marianne Johnson. “The first order is always suspension and I think considering the emotional dynamics that were going on that some of these kids were scared.”