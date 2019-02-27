Local

Family of slain Ardrey Kell teen directs donations to CMPD victim’s unit

By Anna Douglas

February 27, 2019 09:56 AM

Daughter of man killed in a double homicide shooting says her and her sister are holding up

After a 15-year-old and a father were killed near Providence Country club, the daughter says her and her sister know how to be strong when facing tragedy.
By
Up Next
After a 15-year-old and a father were killed near Providence Country club, the daughter says her and her sister know how to be strong when facing tragedy.
By
The family of 15-year-old Jenna Hewitt, who was shot and killed Sunday inside a home near Providence Country Club in Charlotte, described the Ardrey Kell High 10th grader in her obituary as an athletic teenager who loved field hockey and the school’s swim and dive team.


The Ardrey Kell swim and dive team on Tuesday posted a photo of a large rock near the school painted and decorated in Jenna Hewitt’s memory that says “Fly High Jenna.” The deadly shooting — in which 51-year-old Matthew Chaplin, father of another Ardrey Kell student, was also killed — has shocked the school community and surrounding neighborhoods.




The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says Hewitt and Chaplin were killed by 23-year-old John Bocek just before 4 a.m. Sunday after he broke into the Chaplin home on Glenn Abbey Way. Bocek, according to the police department, died later at a hospital from a self-inflicted gun wound.


Detectives have not publicly detailed what they think Bocek’s motive was. At a news conference Monday, Maj. Cam Selvey, leader of CMPD’s Homicide Unit, said it appears Bocek and Matthew Chaplin’s 16-year-old daughter knew one another. Just four days before the deadly shooting, police records show, Bocek was a wanted suspect in connection with an assault and robbery at the Chaplin home. The victim in that case was the 16-year-old girl.


Police say the 16-year-old witnessed the shootings on Sunday inside her home and called 911.


Now, Hewitt’s family - which includes two sisters and a brother as well as family in Canada, where she was born - say they’d like for memorial donations in her name to be put toward CMPD’s Victim Services Unit. That money could be used toward the police department’s efforts to offer victims and their families grief support and counseling.


“In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victim Services Unit c/o CMPD, 601 East Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28202. Please put in the memo line: Jenna Hewitt,” the obituary states.

A funeral for Hewitt is planned for Friday at Harrison United Methodist Church in Pineville. The family plans to hold a private burial service for the teen.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

local

crime

Anna Douglas

Anna Douglas is an investigative reporter for the Charlotte Observer. Previously, she worked as a local news reporter for The (Rock Hill) Herald and as a congressional correspondent in Washington, D.C., for McClatchy.

Anna is a past recipient of the South Carolina Press Association’s Journalist of the Year award and the Charlotte Society of Professional Journalists’ Outstanding Journalism Award.

She’s a South Carolina native, a graduate of Winthrop University, and a past fellow of the Dori Maynard Diversity Leadership Program, sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists.

Anna has lived in Charlotte since May 2017.

  Comments  

things to do