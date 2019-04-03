One dead, one hospitalized after shooting at Charlotte home

image to accompany breaking news

One person was fatally shot in a Charlotte home Wednesday night and a second gunshot victim inside was hospitalized, police said.

Police found the two in a home in the 1900 block of Newland Road at about 7:15 p.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

A female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and a male victim was taken by Medic to Carolinas Medical Center.

Newland Road is between Interstate 85 and Beatties Ford Road, north of LaSalle Street and the Lincoln Heights neighborhood park.

Police said they will release the female victim’s name and age once her family is notified.

Officers were looking for additional witnesses late Wednesday. Police have released no other details.

Anyone with information should call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.