Crime

Homicide investigation underway after someone was shot, killed in north Charlotte

WBTV

March 28, 2019 05:56 PM

A homicide investigation is underway after someone was shot and killed near the intersection of North Tryon Street and East 28th Street, emergency officials say.
Police are conducting a homicide investigation after one person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Thursday evening.

The incident happened near North Tryon Street and East 28th Street, according to Medic. Emergency officials say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

WBTV’s Sky 3 flew over the area and there was a large police presence at the scene.

his is a developing story. Keep checking back for more information.

