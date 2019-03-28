Homicide investigation underway after someone was shot, killed in north Charlotte

Police are conducting a homicide investigation after one person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Thursday evening.
The incident happened near North Tryon Street and East 28th Street, according to Medic. Emergency officials say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
WBTV’s Sky 3 flew over the area and there was a large police presence at the scene.
his is a developing story. Keep checking back for more information.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Comments