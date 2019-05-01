Exams off, non-essential staff stays home after UNCC shooting. Here are other changes

Police run through UNC Charlotte campus after shooting Cellphone footage shows police running through the UNC Charlotte campus after reports of a shooting April 30, 2019. The university’s emergency management tweeted “Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately.” Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cellphone footage shows police running through the UNC Charlotte campus after reports of a shooting April 30, 2019. The university’s emergency management tweeted “Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately.”

UNC Charlotte has shifted its operating schedules for students and staff following the on-campus shooting that killed two people and injured four others Tuesday evening.

Here’s what has changed, according to UNC Charlotte’s emergency updates page:

The university canceled all scheduled activities and suspended operations, called Condition 2, until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Non-mandatory employees were told not to report to work.





Final exams scheduled for this week were canceled through Sunday.

Commencement ceremonies set for May 10-11 will continue as planned.

UNC Charlotte’s Center for Counseling and Psychological Services opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday to serve students. Employee support was also available, and the Family Assistance Center opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday to offer specialized support to victims and their families.

A student-organized vigil is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Star Quad between Atkins Library and Barnhardt Student Activity Center.

The Lynx Blue Line that runs from uptown Charlotte to UNCC has resumed service after being shut down at the McCullough Station after the shooting.

Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that all North Carolina flags at state buildings, grounds and facilities be lowered to half-staff through Friday to honor the UNC Charlotte victims.