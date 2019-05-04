Man jailed on murder charge in shooting at apartment complex near UNC Charlotte

Why are there so many murders so far this year? After three new homicides over the weekend murders in Charlotte are up to 43 in 2019. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the murder tally was 14 over the same time period in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After three new homicides over the weekend murders in Charlotte are up to 43 in 2019. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the murder tally was 14 over the same time period in 2018.

Police on Saturday arrested a suspect in Wednesday’s fatal shooting of a man at an apartment complex near UNC Charlotte.

A day before the shooting at the University Village apartments, a gunman killed two students and injured four others in a UNCC classroom. The two shootings were unrelated, police said.

Responding to the shooting Wednesday night at the apartments on University Village Boulevard, police found a man with a gunshot wound in the pool area. The man died at a hospital, Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV reported. Police later identified him as 22-year-old Donqwavias Davis.

On Saturday, police arrested Javier Concepcion-Perez, 20, of Charlotte with help from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Secret Service, according to a news release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police are not disclosing how the SBI and Secret Service helped in the arrest.





Mecklenburg County jail

Concepcion-Perez was interviewed at CMPD headquarters, placed in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the CMPD release.

The shooting happened during a fight near the pool of the apartment complex, according to WBTV.