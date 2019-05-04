Local
Man jailed on murder charge in shooting at apartment complex near UNC Charlotte
Police on Saturday arrested a suspect in Wednesday’s fatal shooting of a man at an apartment complex near UNC Charlotte.
A day before the shooting at the University Village apartments, a gunman killed two students and injured four others in a UNCC classroom. The two shootings were unrelated, police said.
Responding to the shooting Wednesday night at the apartments on University Village Boulevard, police found a man with a gunshot wound in the pool area. The man died at a hospital, Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV reported. Police later identified him as 22-year-old Donqwavias Davis.
On Saturday, police arrested Javier Concepcion-Perez, 20, of Charlotte with help from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Secret Service, according to a news release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police are not disclosing how the SBI and Secret Service helped in the arrest.
Concepcion-Perez was interviewed at CMPD headquarters, placed in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the CMPD release.
The shooting happened during a fight near the pool of the apartment complex, according to WBTV.
