‘Everyone’s heart is just broken.’ Thousands remember slain Mooresville K9 officer

Melissa Davis, right, talks with her son, Nathan Davis, 8, at a memorial for slain Mooresville Police Department K9 officer Jordan Sheldon on May 8. Sheldon was shot and killed Saturday during what investigators are calling a random traffic stop. The Charlotte Observer

Michelle Young never met slain Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Sheldon.

But she pushed her 1-year-old son several blocks in a stroller, flanked by her three young daughters and teenage stepdaughter, to join at least several thousand other people for a vigil in Sheldon’s memory Wednesday night on the Mooresville Town Hall lawn. They were there to mourn his loss and celebrate his life.

“I didn’t know him personally, but I felt like I knew him because he was an officer in our town,” Young said after arriving an hour before the vigil. “It hit me so hard that someone so selfish would take his life.”

Sheldon, a 32-year-old officer who also served on the department’s SWAT team, was shot during what investigators called a routine traffic stop late Saturday on West Plaza Drive and died at a hospital.

The suspect, 28-year-old Michael Aldana of Mooresville, was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Mooresville police.

Fellow Mooresville Police Officer Andrew Beck told the gathering “there was no better cop” than Sheldon. “The man was scared of nothing, no matter if it was the middle of the night in the middle of nowhere,” Beck said.

Sheldon also was known for his smile, “and he’d be making fun of me right now for crying, I promise you that.

“I promise you we will keep fighting,” Beck said as if addressing Sheldon. “And we love you.”

