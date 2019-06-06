Spray of bullets in uptown Charlotte hit 1 person, 5 homes and 3 vehicles, CMPD says

600 block of East 8th Street, where bullets hit one person, five homes and three vehicles.

An uptown shooting spree that played out three blocks north of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police headquarters put one person in the hospital Tuesday and left bullet holes in five apartments and three vehicles, says CMPD.

Investigators are asking the public’s help in finding the shooter.

Police say it happened around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East 8th Street, a few blocks south of the UNC Charlotte Center City campus.

The victim was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said in the release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“As officers continued the investigation, they determined a total of five apartments and three vehicles were damaged as a result of the shooting. Three of the five apartments were occupied at the time,” said a press release.

Police have not identified the wounded person and have not said if they have any suspects. He was struck in the ankle, and “dozens of shell casings” were found in the area, according to WSOC.

The incident is similar in many respects to shooting that took place in January just outside the UNCC Center City campus, in which a pedestrian was wounded and “several windows” were hit on the campus. None of the people involved attended the university, CMPD said at the time.

Police ask that anyone with information on the uptown shooting Tuesday to call the department via 911 or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.



