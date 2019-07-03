Local
1 dead in Charlotte head-on wreck. Cops say driver under the influence of drugs.
A female passenger in a car died Wednesday when the driver smashed into an oncoming vehicle on a Charlotte road, police said.
The passenger died at Carolinas Medical Center after the 8 a.m. wreck in the 400 block of Oakdale Road, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.
Witnesses told officers that the 46-year-old driver of the Hyundai Sonata, heading northbound, crossed the double-yellow line and hit a driver of a Dodge Charger heading southbound.
Both drivers were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to CMPD.
Police say the driver of the Hyundai was under the influence of drugs. Charges will be filed against the driver after police apply for warrants against him, according to the release.
Oakdale Road is off Brookshire Boulevard in north Charlotte. The passenger’s name and age will be released once her family is notified, police said.
Both vehicles had passengers in the back seats but none were seriously injured, police said.
