Severe storms disrupt flights in and out of Charlotte airport, causing delays

Severe thunderstorms rolled through Charlotte on Feb. 24, 2016. NASCAR'S Sean Doherty filmed a storm passing through Uptown Charlotte. Power was knocked out for thousands of people and several schools closed due to the severe weather.
Charlotte airport officials closed the tarmac Thursday afternoon to all inbound and outbound flights for just over an hour due to lightning from severe storms.
The closure caused numerous delays, with all inbound flights held at their originating airports until 5:45 p.m., according to a tweet by Charlotte Douglas International Airport officials.
Departure delays averaged 27 minutes, CLT airport officials said in another tweet.
Passengers are asked to check the status of flights with their airlines.
