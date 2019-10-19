1 dead, 3 hurt after woman smashes into road crew near NC mall, police say

A woman drove into an overnight road crew outside Concord Mills mall in Concord early Saturday, killing one man and sending three others to trauma centers, police said.

Police identified the worker who died as 50-year-old Socorro Maya Martinez of Graham.

Martinez was part of a crew from Cruz Brothers Concrete who were improving Concord Mills Boulevard near entry A of the mall when they were hit about 1:45 a.m., police said in a news release.

Police charged Danyel McKenzie Middleton of Concord with felony death by vehicle. Middleton, who turns 22 on Sunday, was jailed on $1 million bail pending a court appearance Monday, according to police.

A police press release said Middleton “was appreciably impaired by alcoholic beverages and her blood alcohol levels were above the legal limit.”

The release said Middleton may face additional charges when police finish their investigation.

Road crew member Marco Antonio Cruz was in critical condition and coworker Victor Ortiz Ceyon in serious condition, police said. Crew member Victorio Martinez Cruz was treated at a hospital and released.