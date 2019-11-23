Driver dies after barreling off a Charlotte road, cops say

A 31-year-old driver died after spinning out of control and barreling off a Charlotte road Saturday, police said.

Glenville Norman Walker was speeding in a curve when he ran off East W.T. Harris Boulevard at North Sharon Amity Road at about 4 a.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. Alcohol use is suspected, police said.

Walker’s Infiniti G3 car rolled over and ended up on its roof, with the driver still inside despite not wearing a seatbelt, according to CMPD. He was pronounced dead at the site of the wreck.

Police ask any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or CMPD Detective Nathan Crum at 704-432-2169.

