Confirmed COVID-19 case closes Charlotte-area farmer’s market. Vendor tests positive.

The Gastonia Farmer’s Market has closed temporarily after a vendor tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, market officials said Friday.

The market will stay closed until Thursday and is expected to reopen on Saturday, Oct. 24, according to a farmer’s market Facebook post on Friday.

Workers will perform a deep cleaning and sanitation of the grounds, while Gaston County Health and Human Services does contact tracing, market officials said.

The vendor worked at the market on Saturday, Oct. 10, and Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or visited the market on those days and would like to get tested should visit NCDHHS.com/testingplace.

”Because of the potential exposure to the public and inability to identify all close contacts, the public is being identified so they can assess their own risk and take appropriate actions,” market officials posted.