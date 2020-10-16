Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Confirmed COVID-19 case closes Charlotte-area farmer’s market. Vendor tests positive.

The Gastonia Farmer’s Market has closed temporarily after a vendor tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, market officials said Friday.

The market will stay closed until Thursday and is expected to reopen on Saturday, Oct. 24, according to a farmer’s market Facebook post on Friday.

Workers will perform a deep cleaning and sanitation of the grounds, while Gaston County Health and Human Services does contact tracing, market officials said.

The vendor worked at the market on Saturday, Oct. 10, and Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or visited the market on those days and would like to get tested should visit NCDHHS.com/testingplace.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

”Because of the potential exposure to the public and inability to identify all close contacts, the public is being identified so they can assess their own risk and take appropriate actions,” market officials posted.

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in North Carolina
See all stories
Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Joe Marusak
Joe Marusak
Joe Marusak has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1989 covering the people, municipalities and major news events of the region, and was a news bureau editor for the paper. He currently reports on breaking news.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

To support vital, local reporting like the coronavirus coverage, please sign up for a digital subscription to charlotteobserver.com

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service