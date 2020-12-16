Another mystery person hits $1M jackpot in Charlotte area with a $2 lottery ticket

Another mystery person scored a $1 million prize in the Charlotte area with a $2 Mega Millions lottery ticket, North Carolina lottery officials said Wednesday.

The winner in Tuesday night’s drawing bought the ticket at Carolina Fast Mart on N.C. 49 North in Concord, according to a lottery news release.

The ticket matched the numbers on all of the white balls, 1-10-18-20-46, beating odds of 1 in 12.6 million, officials said.

Tuesday’s winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

Since no one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, Friday’s jackpot climbs to $310 million as an annuity and $238 million as cash.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million, according to the lottery.

Two Charlotte-area residents scored $1 million wins in the game in the past three weeks.

Marion Hughes of Mooresville turned out to be the mystery buyer of a winning $2 ticket at Fast Phil’s convenience store on Brawley School Road in southern Iredell County, lottery officials said.

And a Concord woman and three family members scored a $1 million lottery prize after they chipped in 50 cents each for a Mega Millions ticket around Thanksgiving, lottery officials and the woman’s mother said.

Lorraine Dowe bought the winning ticket at Carolina Fast Mart on U.S. 601 in Concord with Troy Dowe of Middletown, N.Y., Nicollette Rhodes of Linden, N.J., and Chad Payne of New York, according to a lottery news release.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Mega Millions tickets are available at lottery retailers, on www.nclottery.com and the lottery app.