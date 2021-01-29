1 dead after trucker plows into stopped cars on I-485 in Charlotte, trooper says

A 54-year-old Charlotte man died on Interstate 485 when a tractor-trailer slammed into his car that was stopped in traffic because of a wreck ahead, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Jose Elias Sandoval-Perez was pronounced dead after the 18-wheeler hit the back of his car and then three other vehicles on eastbound I-485 about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Trooper Ray Pierce said.

Pierce was unaware of any other injuries in the wreck near Westinghouse Boulevard in southwest Charlotte.

The wreck closed the outer-loop lanes for about three hours, Pierce said.

The State Highway Patrol will consult with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office on possible charges against the tractor-trailer driver, the trooper said.

Typically in such cases, a driver is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, according to Pierce.

Initial reports indicated no contributing factors on the part of the truck driver, such as impairment by alcohol or another drug, Pierce said. That would raise the level of offense, he said.