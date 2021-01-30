More COVID-19 vaccine slots open at BofA Stadium mass vaccination, Atrium says

More people who qualify can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at this weekend’s mass vaccination at Bank of America Stadium, Atrium Health officials said.

“Increased efficiency” has opened more slots at what was a completely booked three-day event, the hospital system tweeted on Friday night, calling it “Great News.”

Appointments are required. For more details, visit AtriumHealthCovid-19Vaccine.

The hospital system has not said how many additional slots are available.

About 2,400 people were vaccinated at the event on Friday, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Atrium Health, Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway formed a public-private partnership expected to vaccinate 19,000 people at the stadium through Sunday.

The mass vaccination is one of the largest in the U.S., according to Atrium Health.

