Firefighters free driver trapped in car that smashed into and wrecked NC home
Huntersville firefighters extracted a driver who suffered an apparent medical emergency before smashing into and heavily damaging a home on Friday.
Medic reported treating and taking a person with serious injuries to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. The person’s condition was unavailable on Saturday.
The crash occurred in the 9000 block of Hillston Ridge Road, according to Medic. That’s off McCoy Road west of Interstate 77 Gilead Road Exit 23.
The homeowner escaped unharmed, firefighters tweeted with photos showing the car in the home.
Because of the extensive damage, the homeowner has to live elsewhere, firefighters said.
The Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office declared the house unsafe, according to the fire department.
Huntersville police are investigating the crash, firefighters said.
