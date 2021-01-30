Firefighters free driver trapped in car that smashed into and wrecked NC home

Huntersville firefighters extracted a driver who suffered an apparent medical emergency before smashing into and heavily damaging a home on Friday.

Medic reported treating and taking a person with serious injuries to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. The person’s condition was unavailable on Saturday.

The crash occurred in the 9000 block of Hillston Ridge Road, according to Medic. That’s off McCoy Road west of Interstate 77 Gilead Road Exit 23.

The homeowner escaped unharmed, firefighters tweeted with photos showing the car in the home.

Because of the extensive damage, the homeowner has to live elsewhere, firefighters said.

Firefighters extracted a driver from this car that smashed into a home in Huntersville on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Huntersville Fire Department

The Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office declared the house unsafe, according to the fire department.

A driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before smashing into this home in Huntersville on Jan. 29, 2021, firefighters said. Huntersville Fire Department

Huntersville police are investigating the crash, firefighters said.

*CRASH UPDATE* Hilston Ridge Road. A single patient extricated, and with MEDIC. Heavy damage to the home. Use caution in the area & please yield to responding units. #MoveOver #CLTtraffic pic.twitter.com/1ggrpj1EQo — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) January 29, 2021

*CRASH FINAL UPDATE* All crews are clear. Cause of the crash is believed to be a medical emergency; investigation continues with @HPDNC. The County Fire Marshals Office declared the house unsafe. #OneTownOneTeam pic.twitter.com/qFhoL1K6Ac — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) January 30, 2021