In rush to clear Charlotte homeless camp, government leaders squabble over roles

Squabbles and accusations among local government and police officials have mired the rapid removal of a large homeless encampment in Charlotte — less than two days before a deadline Mecklenburg leaders set to clear the camps.

The finger pointing comes after an order to vacate, issued by Mecklenburg Health Director Gibbie Harris late Tuesday to clear the tent encampment on the edge of uptown, citing a growing rat infestation and its related health risks.

That removal order took nearly everyone by surprise, including leaders of area homeless shelters, advocates who work directly with people in the camps and camp residents themselves. More than 100 people live there and the camp has grown in size throughout the pandemic.

Several people at the site who spoke to the Observer this week questioned why residents were not given more time or notice, given the enormous undertaking to safely relocate and provide services for a particularly vulnerable group of people.

County Manager Dena Dioro said Thursday multiple county agencies, along with Charlotte fire fighters and non-profit groups are working together. In a news conference where she voiced frustration, Dioro said the effort to clear then clean the camps has been affected by disrupted plans for transportation and security.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, according to a statement from city leaders on Thursday, do not intend to arrest people living at the site. There’s a 5 p.m. deadline under the health director’s order for people to move and take their belongings. Diorio says she and others in the county were counting on help from city leaders.

Folks at the camps were given these papers with information about the hotels, which come with conditions that might be challenging for people with behavioral health/ addiction issues. What happens to people who don’t abide by these rules? pic.twitter.com/epRQKju6tb — Lauren Lindstrom (@lelindstrom) February 18, 2021

Specifically, Dioro chastised City Manager Marcus Jones for what she characterized as backing out of a promise to provide transportation to hotel rooms for people forced out of the camps.

Both the city and sheriff’s office released statements Thursday, disputing Diorio’s characterization and reiterating the lack of communication prior to the order’s release.

“I was very surprised and quite frankly very disappointed,” Dioro said, adding that Jones had agreed to provide bus transportation but then backed out in a disagreement over who the drivers would be and what security measures were in place.

She said she was also frustrated with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office for “refusing” to provide enforcement of the order when the deadline arrives Friday.

Diorio said Mecklenburg officials are working out alternative transportation to the hotel, including the possibility of using taxis or other smaller vehicles. About 180 people have expressed interest in moving into a hotel room, county officials said.

An Observer photojournalist at the camps on Thursday morning witnessed smaller buses taking people in small groups, sometimes one or two people at a time.

With the clock ticking, county officials could not offer a clear picture of what would happen at 5 p.m. Friday if everyone has not left.

Sheriff Garry McFadden told Queen City Nerve “there has been no conversation” or meetings with county leaders about whether his office would be involved with the situation.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officials have said repeatedly said they are not seeking to “criminalizes homelessness.” CMPD Captain Brad Koch said Wednesday that the matter was largely a county issue and that the department would respond to the site only for 911 calls.

Diorio said the county will need to ask again for law enforcement help if the site isn’t cleared by the deadline.

When asked Thursday if any residents there past the deadline could face legal action for not leaving, Diorio said the goal was voluntary compliance so the property can be cleaned up.

“It’s not what we want, but if we can’t get people to leave we’ll have to wait and see how it goes,” she said. “But clearly, we’re going to take a very hands off approach and really try our best to try to get people to leave voluntarily.”

Gibbie Harris said it would be "more helpful" to have more time to move people and inform community partners, but the scale of the health issue made the 72 hours necessary. I will say that folks I talked to at the camps are very adamant that the rat issue was well known. — Lauren Lindstrom (@lelindstrom) February 18, 2021

This is a developing story.

Staff writers Alison Kuznitz and Amanda Zhou contributed to this report.