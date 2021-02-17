Here’s how to help people affected by closure of uptown homeless camp in Charlotte

County officials this week gave an abrupt order to clear a large homeless camp set up in uptown Charlotte. Some estimates put as many as 100 or more people living there.

The order to vacate, issued by Mecklenburg Health Director Gibbie Harris on Tuesday, cites ongoing health and safety issues at the camp, where people have set up tents. Many people living there are unable to or wish not to transition to other housing, such as shelters or hotel rooms. Some have been homeless for many years. Others are newly unemployed during the pandemic and face both short- and long-term health issues.

The needs are both varied and complex — and leading advocates have said they’re eager for long-term solutions that help residents find stable housing and ensure access to health and employment services.

Last month, county officials and leaders with assistance organizations held a public forum to discuss preventing homelessness and possible solutions.

Among the recommendations from those working on the ground: Generosity is appreciated but it’s best to give both time, money and supplies through trusted groups who have established relationships in the camp. In recent months, some instances of people dropping by unannounced with food and supplies has contributed to trash and sanitary problems at the camp.

Here’s how to help

Volunteer with Block Love CLT, founded by Deborah Woolard. Food donations are also accepted and the organization has an Amazon Wish List linked on its website, blockloveclt.org. Woolard’s group provides food daily to people living in the camp.

Donations can be made via cashapp at $blockloveclt. For more information, call 980-288-4895 or email team@blockloveclt.org.

Hire a person who needs a job and who has experienced homelessness. Roof Above and the Salvation Army offer help for prospective employers.

Roof Above can be reached at 704-334-3187 or visit roofabove.org. Call the Salvation Army in Charlotte at 704-348-2560, ext. 207, or visit salvationarmycarolinas.org/charlotte.

Food donations to Loaves and Fishes are distributed to people who need help. Call 704-523-4333 or visit loavesandfishes.org.

Clothing can be dropped off at Goodwill donation centers.

Meals are prepared and served at Salvation Army shelters.

Landlords and property owners can help, too. Contact Harry Mack, with Socialserve, at 704-323-5540 or online at socialserve.com.

Financial support is needed for ongoing mental and behavioral health services in Mecklenburg. One organization accepting donations online is Monarch NC, at monarchnc.org/donate.

If your organization is working with residents displaced from the camp and wish to be added to this list, email adouglas@charlotteobserver.com.