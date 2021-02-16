Mecklenburg declares uptown tent encampment ‘nuisance,’ orders residents to leave 

Mecklenburg County has ordered all who live at a tent encampment in uptown to vacate by the end of the week, citing a need to clear a rodent infestation there.

The nuisance abatement order took effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, giving residents until 5 p.m. Friday to leave. Mecklenburg County officials said they are working with area shelter organizations to make room for people leaving the camps.

“We have taken this action out of an abundance of caution to protect the health of encampment residents,” Public Health Director Gibbie Harris wrote in a statement Tuesday. Harris signed and issued the order.

The camps, located on the edge of uptown in the areas of 12th, Graham and College Streets, have been a growing visible symbol of the housing crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While unsheltered homelessness existed well before last year, the number of tents in the area have grown.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some residents at the camps and advocates providing direct aid services have told the Observer that many people are hesitant to enter shelters, particularly during the pandemic.

Following a recent outbreak at the Roof Above men’s shelter on Tryon Street, the organization moved more than 200 residents into hotel rooms.

The clearance order is sure to set off tensions with advocates who for months have called on city and county leaders to do more to address the growing humanitarian need for those living there.

Such a move also comes with related COVID-19 risks. CDC guidance issued during the pandemic includes: “Clearing encampments can cause people to disperse throughout the community and break connections with service providers. This increases the potential for infectious disease spread.”

If other housing options aren’t possible, federal health officials advise permitting homeless people “to remain where they are,” including in camps.

Harris on Tuesday, in a statement, said: “This type of order is rare, but sometimes necessary. In this instance, it will help us better work with encampment residents to find alternative accommodations, many of whom have been reluctant to seek help because of concerns with COVID-19.”

Mecklenburg County has issued only a handful of such orders during Harris’ tenure leading the health department, officials told the Observer last year.

Among the most notable was an order to temporarily close United House of Prayer for All People locations after church leaders failed to respond to public health directives in the wake of a COVID-19 outbreak that ultimately sickened more than 200 people with 12 deaths.

This is a developing story and will be updated.