Charlotte Council considers funding more affordable housing. Here’s where they may go.

Senior apartments, supportive housing and units in the long-awaited River District are part of the affordable housing recommendations the City of Charlotte staff is making for the Housing Trust Fund.

City council on Monday heard about 15 developments seeking funding from both public and private affordable housing funds.

The 124-unit River District proposal is part of a 1,400-acre mixed-use redevelopment project along the Catawba River. Other recommended projects include the first phase of renovations for the former Earle Village public housing complex, senior housing in the Eastland redevelopment and apartments on the YWCA’s Park Road campus.

In November, Charlotte voters overwhelmingly approved another $50 million in bonds for the city’s Housing Trust Fund, which is used to build or preserve affordable housing. Historically, the trust fund has been used for the construction of new apartments.

But in recent years, the council also has approved money to buy and preserve lower-rent apartments that are at risk of being purchased by market rate developers who then raise rents.

Because some of the projects presented Monday night will not get the competitive tax credits they seek, the city likely will not move forward with funding all of them right now, said Pam Wideman, the city’s housing director.

City of Charlotte staff have recommended the following projects for the Housing Trust Fund:

Evoke Living at Morris Field, 3628 Morris Field Drive: CSE Communities/Opportunities South LLC seeks $3 million to build 132 units. Fairhaven Glen, 8329 Nations Ford Road: Commonwealth Development Corporation seeks $2 million to build 140 units. Grounds for Change, 3420 Park Road: DreamKey Partners Inc. (formerly Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership) and YWCA seeks $2 million to build 104 units. Sugar Creek Apartments, 230 W. Sugar Creek Road: NRP Holdings, LLC seeks $3 million to build 188 units. The Barton Seniors, 6000 Old Pineville Road: Blue Ridge Atlantic Development seeks $2 million in city funds and $3 million from the private Charlotte Housing Opportunity Investment Fund to build 174 senior units. Easter’s Home Supportive Housing: 1615 E. Fifth St.: Caldwell Presbyterian Church and DreamKey Partners seek $630,000 to build 21 units. The River District, 8325 Dixie River Road: Laurel Street Residential seeks $2.5 million in city funds and $3 million from the private fund to build 124 units.

City staff also briefed the council on Evoke Living at Nevin Park at 6230 Statesville Road, though the project seeks no city money. CSE Communities/Opportunities South LLC seeks $3 million from the private CHOIF fund to build 156 units.

Seeking low-income housing tax credits

The Council also will be asked to consider the following seven developments. They’re all seeking 9% low-income housing tax credits from the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency. Because of the competitive nature of the credits, Wideman said she expects three or four developments to get one.

Tax credit awardees are expected to be announced in August. Those projects are:

Fordham Place, 2570 Kingspark Drive: Surber Development and Consulting LLC seeks $1.65 million to build 70 senior units. Evoke Living at Eastland, 5601 Central Ave.: CSE Communities/Opportunities South LLC seeks $1.6 million to build 82 senior units. Galloway Crossing, 8300 East W.T. Harris Blvd.: The Woda Group seeks $1.56 million to build 78 senior units. First Ward Place Phase I, 501 E. Eighth St. (Formerly Earle Village): Horizon Development Properties, a subsidiary of Inlivian, seeks $2 million to renovate 109 units. Guardian Angel Villa II, 13522 Guardian Angel Lane: Douglas Development seeks $1.7 million to build 93 senior units. Marvin Road Apartments, 3712 Marvin Road: DreamKey Partners seeks $1.7 million to build 70 units. Ovata at Reedy Creek, 9729 Newell Hickory Grove Road: SCG Development Partners seeks $480,000 to build 78 senior units.

Using the estimated three or four additional developments, Wideman told council members that this round of funding could be approximately $22.2 million, leaving a little more than $29.2 million available. Council members are expected to vote on the projects April 26.

Council member Malcolm Graham said he was glad to see more projects, but noted the concentration of proposals located on the city’s west side and central core in Districts 1 and 3, but none in Districts 6 or 7, containing the more affluent “wedge” of south Charlotte.

“We’ve got to find a way to diversify our housing throughout the community, understanding that land costs and land value are higher in certain parts of the city,” said Graham, who represents District 2.

At-large Council member Dimple Ajmera said the council should consider increased city investment in projects in more expensive parts of Charlotte if it more evenly spreads affordable housing across the city. Wideman told council members that a funding proposal for affordable units within the massive redevelopment in Ballantyne is expected in a future round.