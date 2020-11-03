Charlotte bonds for housing, neighborhoods and streets appear on easy path to victory

Early results show Charlotte’s three bond referendums on the way to easy victory Tuesday evening, as early voting and mail-in results show overwhelming approval.

Voters were asked to approve a combined $197.2 million for transportation, affordable housing and neighborhood improvement. As of 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, state elections totals showed mail-in, early voting results and 21% of precincts, representing nearly 64% of all votes cast in this election.

“We’re very, very happy because this is a win for all of us who love Charlotte,” said Kieth Cockrell, a co-chair for the bond campaign and executive with Bank of America. He praised the cooperation between city leaders and business community to support the measures and encourage voters to as well.

The transportation bond seeks $102.7 million for work to improve traffic flow, expand bike and pedestrian routes, and build or repair bridges and sidewalks. With mail-in and early vote totals, and 21% of precincts reporting, the measure was winning 78% in favor to 22% opposed.

Among the projects designated for bond funds are efforts to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow in University City, Steele Creek and South Charlotte. The bond would also pay to resurface streets and upgrade traffic signals, according to the campaign’s website.

The $50 million request for the city’s Housing Trust Fund would build or or preserve existing affordable housing for low- and moderate-income households. With mail-in and early vote totals, and 21% of precincts reporting, the measure was winning 78% in favor to 22% opposed.

This is the second time that city leaders have asked voters to approve $50 million for affordable housing. Before 2018, voters approved $15 million every two years but officials increased that bond request to $50 million, citing Charlotte’s shortage of affordable housing.

The $44.5 million for neighborhood infrastructure improvements would be used for sidewalks, bike lanes, lighting, storm drainage and landscaping in distressed neighborhoods. With mail-in and early vote totals, and 21% of precincts reporting, the measure was winning 79% in favor to 21% opposed.

The city is targeting six “corridors of opportunity” for investment: Beatties Ford Road-Rozzelles Ferry Road; Central Avenue-Albemarle Road; Freedom Drive-Wilkinson Boulevard; Interstate 85-West Sugar Creek Road; North Tryon-Graham streets; and West Boulevard.

Cockrell said the wide margins of support show residents care about the city’s future for livability and growth. Financing cost for the bonds are included in the city budget, so property taxes won’t be increased to pay for them.

This is the last of four referendums planned by city leaders. Voters approved bond proposals in 2014, 2016 and 2018. Charlotte voters approved transportation, neighborhood and housing bonds in 2018 by margins of 2-to-1 or greater.