Who’s winning in the Mecklenburg County commissioner races?

Election results tallied early Tuesday evening showed that Democrats running for the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners were faring well.

Just before 9 p.m., 41 of 195 precincts in the county were reported, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.

Democrats elected in 2018 hold all nine seats on the county board. In 2020, four Republican candidates are running for district seats, including past longtime incumbents Matthew Ridenhour and Jim Puckett.

The at-large county commissioners race was all but decided on Super Tuesday, with incumbents Pat Cotham and Ella Scarborough easily winning their reelection bids. Political newcomer Leigh Altman, an attorney, clinched the open third seat. Incumbent Trevor Fuller did not seek another term. No Republicans had filed to run at-large.

Tuesday’s results likely underscore the shifting voter demographics in the Charlotte area, punctuated by deteriorating coronavirus conditions and the fierce political climate stemming from high-profile state and federal races, political consultants told the Observer ahead of Election Day. Participation in down-ballot voting sharply dropped off compared to the presidential and U.S. Senate races.

Results from early voting, mail-in ballots and Election Day showed incumbents ahead. Tens of thousands of votes have yet to be tabulated and mail-in ballots are accepted in North Carolina through Nov. 12, if postmarked by Nov. 3.

But the State Board of Elections said Sunday it expects 97% or more of all ballots cast will be counted and reported Tuesday night.

With more than half of all ballots cast reported, here’s the latest:

▪ District 1: Democratic incumbent Elaine Powell, currently the vice chair of the county commissioners, had an early lead over Puckett. Of more than 90,800 ballots cast, Powell captured 58% of the vote. Puckett had 42%. This north Mecklenburg district includes Cornelius, Davidson and Huntersville.

▪ District 2: Democratic incumbent Vilma Leake ran uncontested in west Charlotte.

▪ District 3: Democratic incumbent George Dunlap, chairman of the county commissioners, had a strong showing from early voting in the northeast Charlotte district. Dunlap clinched almost 86% of the vote, with Republican challenger Friday Paul Okure at 14%.

▪ District 4: Democratic incumbent Mark Jerrell ran unopposed in east Charlotte.

▪ District 5: Democrat Laura Meier, a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher, and Ridenhour, a Marine veteran and the former district representative, face off for the seat in southeast Charlotte Totals from early voting showed Meier with an early but modest lead. She garnered 53% and Ridenhour took 47% of the more than 91,000 ballots cast. Democratic incumbent Susan Harden did not run for a second term in District 5.

▪ District 6: Democratic incumbent Susan Rodriguez-McDowell hopes to defend her seat against Republican Joel Levy, an attorney and former assistant city treasurer. With result reported so far Tuesday, Rodriguez-McDowell held the lead, capturing 53% of the vote, with Levy trailing at 47%. This south Mecklenburg district includes Pineville, Matthews and Mint Hill.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details and more results.