75-year-old man killed, shot multiple times. Charlotte police question girlfriend.

A 75-year-old man was fatally shot late Friday, and police said they took his girlfriend in for questioning.

Edward Theodore Moses was shot multiple times at a west Charlotte home and died at a hospital, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

“Preliminary information and evidence gathered during the investigation indicates that the victim was shot during a domestic related dispute,” police said in the release.

Police on Saturday said they were still investigating the circumstances of the shooting, and no charges had been filed.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. in a home on Willow Street, police said. That’s off Old Steele Creek Road near Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Anyone with information is urged to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477.

