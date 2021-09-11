Driver arrested after woman hit, killed crossing south Charlotte road, police say

Police on Friday arrested a driver accused of hitting and killing a woman as she crossed a south Charlotte intersection.

The pedestrian, 76-year-old Sharon Peggy Kleinmintz, died at a hospital, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Kleinmintz was crossing Midway Park Drive at Walnut Branch Lane in an unmarked crosswalk when the driver hit her just after 6:30 a.m., police said. The intersection is near Ardrey Kell Road.

Police charged the driver, 51-year-old Robert Michael Bennett, with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to yield to pedestrian traffic.

Police urge anyone who saw the collision or has information about the wreck to call CMPD Detective Justin Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

