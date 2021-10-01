Police at scene of a fatal south Charlotte shooting near Charlotte Catholic High

Police are investigating a shooting death in south Charlotte on Friday afternoon.

Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound in the 7700 block of Waterford Glen Loop just after 3:15 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release.

That’s off Pineville-Matthews Road behind Charlotte Catholic High School.

MEDIC pronounced the person dead at the scene, police said.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name and age or said if they have a suspect.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is a developing story.

Homicide Investigation in the South Patrol Division https://t.co/j5eKO03zNS — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 1, 2021

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER