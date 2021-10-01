Olympic High protest after rape reported at school + Rolling Stones concert review

It’s Friday, y’all! This is Kristen, ready to launch into weekend mode. Before we move along, however, I do need to make a correction. In yesterday’s newsletter, I linked our pre-show guide to the Rolling Stones concert and attributed it to reporter Théoden Janes. However, it was actually written by Joe Marusak. Sorry, Joe!

Alright, let’s dive into today’s headlines:

Olympic High students protest outside the school on Friday, October 1, 2021 in Charlotte, NC. Last week, a 15-year-old student was charged with sexual assault of a female student. Another student, a football player had been accused in two assaults and told to wear an ankle monitor. The athlete played in last weekÕs football game wearing the monitor. Students are upset over the lax enforcement of penalties and organized a boycott of school on Friday. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

On Friday morning, Olympic High School students walked out of classrooms and held a protest, calling on more to be done to protect students after a rape was reported at the school.

What happened?

A 15-year-old boy was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl on Sept. 13, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

The male student is charged with attempted second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery.

Police say the teens knew each other.

A flyer at the school described Friday’s demonstration as an Olympic High boycott and said it was held for the “safety of females in our school.” Many believe the school isn’t “taking these allegations seriously.”

Learn more with the Observer’s Anna Maria Della Costa and Jonathan Limehouse.

The Rolling Stones (left-right) Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards perform at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Rolling Stones took the stage in Charlotte last night, and according to the Observer’s Théoden Janes, they absolutely crushed it.

After the 457-day wait — the show was originally supposed to take place July 1, 2020 — everything fell into place on Thursday night.

The weather was nice at Bank of America Stadium, and as Janes mentions, the band still sounds incredible. Frontman Mick Jagger hasn’t lost a step with his moves, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards sound just like the studio recordings, and backing vocalist Sasha Allen covers in the extremely demanding falsetto moments.

Plus, of course, there was a reference to Jagger’s Thirsty Beaver appearance that took Charlotte social media by storm.

“I went and (saw) a little bit of Charlotte last night,” Jagger said. “A little bit. Not too much. You know, early night for the show. Had a beer at the Thirsty Beaver, and saw a few banker bros. I sucked down some pimento cheese. Mmm.”

Read more about the show here with Janes.

A survey of 84 businesses by the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance shows that 56% of those Charlotte-area employers agree with Biden’s upcoming vaccine mandate.

Biden announced the mandate on Sept. 9. It requires vaccinations for federal workers, health care workers and employees at businesses with more than 100 workers.

Employees at those businesses would need to provide proof of vaccination or get tested for COVID weekly.

Learn more about how area businesses responded with the Observer’s Hannah Smoot.

4. Other news to know today before you begin your weekend

Trouble with Bank of America online banking today? You’re not alone, by Hannah Lang

The bank told the Observer it was aware that some customers were “experiencing slowness” as they tried to access their accounts on Friday.

Around 12:30 p.m., most customers were able to log in with no issues.

Snapchat rumor prompts NC high school to switch to remote learning, nix football game, by Joe Marusak

A rumored threat on Snapchat of a planned campus shooting prompted Mooresville High School to switch to remote learning on Friday and postpone a football game.

Catawba Indians are expanding their North Carolina gambling site. Here’s what we know, by Joe Marusak

Work has begun to add 500 gaming machines to the Two Kings Casino gaming facility in Kings Mountain.

Stay updated with us online all weekend at charlotteobserver.com.

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 3:56 PM.