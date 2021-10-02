Charlotte police investigate two fatal shootings, one near a school, one near a park

Police on Saturday continued to investigate shootings that killed two people in separate parts of Charlotte on Friday.

Just after 3:15 p.m., officers found a victim with a gunshot wound in the 7700 block of Waterford Glen Loop, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release.

That’s off Pineville-Matthews Road behind Charlotte Catholic High School.

MEDIC pronounced the person dead at the scene, police said.

Just before 5:30 p.m., police found a person with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Clydesdale Terrace, near Martin Luther King Jr. Park northwest of uptown.

MEDIC pronounced the victim dead, police said.

Police haven’t released the victims’ names and ages or said if they have any suspects.

Officers also aren’t saying if they know what prompted the shootings or if the victims knew the shooters.

Police are investigating a homicide in the 7700 block of Waterford Glen Loop, off Pineville-Matthews Road near Charlotte Catholic High School in south Charlotte on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Google Street View

CMPD urged anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story.

Homicide Investigation in the South Patrol Division https://t.co/j5eKO03zNS — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 1, 2021