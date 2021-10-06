A 14-year-old girl hasn’t been seen in a week, and CMPD asks the public to help find her

A 14-year-old girl went missing in northwest Charlotte a week ago, and police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding her.

Shortly after 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 27, Nataly Rodriguez was reported to have left the 7400 block of Merrily Lane in a gray vehicle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Wednesday. Nataly has not returned, and her parents are concerned for her safety, police said.

Nataly was last seen wearing a black sweater and dark blue jeans, police said.

Police ask anyone who’s seen Nataly to call 911 immediately.