Man shot, killed in Charlotte’s first 2019 homicide on New Year’s Day, police say

A man has died after being shot early on Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
The incident took place in the street and after the man was shot, he ran to the front porch of his home at the 8300 block of Highlander Court, police said.
Police received the call at 2:58 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by MEDIC, police said.
The death appears to be Charlotte’s first homicide of 2019.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Later Tuesday morning, police responded to another shooting and a man with gunshot wounds was transported to Carolinas Medical Center.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident should call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Comments