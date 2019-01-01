Crime

Man shot, killed in Charlotte’s first 2019 homicide on New Year’s Day, police say

By Cassie Cope

January 01, 2019 12:30 PM

The exterior of the home where Charlotte’s first homicide of 2019 happened before 3 a.m.on Tuesday, January 1st. A man was shot to death in north Charlotte on Highlander Court near Old Statesville Road.
The exterior of the home where Charlotte's first homicide of 2019 happened before 3 a.m.on Tuesday, January 1st. A man was shot to death in north Charlotte on Highlander Court near Old Statesville Road. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
The exterior of the home where Charlotte’s first homicide of 2019 happened before 3 a.m.on Tuesday, January 1st. A man was shot to death in north Charlotte on Highlander Court near Old Statesville Road. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

A man has died after being shot early on Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

The incident took place in the street and after the man was shot, he ran to the front porch of his home at the 8300 block of Highlander Court, police said.

Police received the call at 2:58 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by MEDIC, police said.

The death appears to be Charlotte’s first homicide of 2019.

CLT_HOMICIDE_01.JPG
Crime Scene Investigators search for evidence outside the home of Charlotte’s first homicide of 2019 on Tuesday, January 1, 2019. A man was shot to death in north Charlotte on Highlander Court near Old Statesville Road.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Later Tuesday morning, police responded to another shooting and a man with gunshot wounds was transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

