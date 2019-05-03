‘We don’t know how many shooters.’ 911 calls capture chaos, uncertainty of UNCC shooting

UNCC student reacts to the shooting, says he was on lockdown in the gym for hours UNCC student Alberto Rivera describes how he felt during the lockdown following the deadly shooting on campus April 30, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UNCC student Alberto Rivera describes how he felt during the lockdown following the deadly shooting on campus April 30, 2019.

On Friday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released 48 calls made to 911 about Tuesday’s UNC Charlotte classroom shooting, which killed two students and injured four more.

The 911 callers include people who say they were in the classroom when the shooting began. Some callers sound emotional, while some kept their voices even as they provided as much information as possible.

At least two people were able to describe the shooter’s appearance and say he had a pistol.

“He was still shooting when we were leaving,” one caller said.

That same caller said the shooter had long black hair, a black outfit and glasses.

CMPD does not release the names of 911 callers.

One call fits the narrative shared in lecturer Adam Johnson’s blog post from Thursday. Johnson said he and a group of students escaped to the anthropology department office in a nearby building, where the department chair called 911.

“We heard five shots, we don’t know how many shooters,” someone said during that call.

The dispatcher asked if students were still in the building. “We’re not sure,” he said. “A lot of students got out.”

Other callers include people frantically trying to avoid the shooter in nearby buildings.

“We need everything,” one woman said in response to a 911 dispatcher asking at the start of the call: “Police, fire or medic?”

She seemed to be keeping her voice down to protect the group she was with. They had barricaded themselves inside, she said.

“We don’t know what building he’s in,” she said. “We’re just hiding in the library.”

Off the phone, her voice breaking, the woman told students to stay as low to the ground as they could.

One person who may have been in the Kennedy Hall classroom — he was able to describe the shooter’s shirt and hair — told the 911 dispatcher the shooter might have moved on to the library.





Another caller said he had been sitting in the library trying to print something when someone ran in yelling, “Shooter!”

Yet another caller said he had heard reports of a shooter and saw students running around. The dispatcher asked him if he was OK in his building.

“We’ve got 150 students in here,” he said. “We’ve got them in a corner.”