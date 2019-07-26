SWAT team responds to ‘barricaded subject’ in Carolinas Medical Center parking deck

Atrium Health’s flagship hospital in Dilworth. A SWAT team responded to a parking deck at Carolinas Medical Center just south of uptown Charlotte after someone was reported barricaded in a vehicle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT responded to a parking deck at Carolinas Medical Center on Friday night where someone was “barricaded in a vehicle,” according to a CMPD tweet at 7:40 p.m.

The hospital is just south of uptown on Blythe Road. Police urge everyone to avoid the area.

Emergency responders from multiple agencies are outside the hospital, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

Police released no other information by 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

Officers are currently working a SWAT situation in a parking deck at Atrium Health Carolina’s Medical Center in reference to a barricaded subject in a vehicle. We will send additional information once we receive it. — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 26, 2019