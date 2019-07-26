Crime & Courts
SWAT team responds to ‘barricaded subject’ in Carolinas Medical Center parking deck
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT responded to a parking deck at Carolinas Medical Center on Friday night where someone was “barricaded in a vehicle,” according to a CMPD tweet at 7:40 p.m.
The hospital is just south of uptown on Blythe Road. Police urge everyone to avoid the area.
Emergency responders from multiple agencies are outside the hospital, Observer news partner WBTV reported.
Police released no other information by 8:30 p.m.
This is a developing story.
