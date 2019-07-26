Crime & Courts

SWAT team responds to ‘barricaded subject’ in Carolinas Medical Center parking deck

Atrium Health’s flagship hospital in Dilworth. A SWAT team responded to a parking deck at Carolinas Medical Center just south of uptown Charlotte after someone was reported barricaded in a vehicle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
Atrium Health’s flagship hospital in Dilworth. A SWAT team responded to a parking deck at Carolinas Medical Center just south of uptown Charlotte after someone was reported barricaded in a vehicle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT responded to a parking deck at Carolinas Medical Center on Friday night where someone was “barricaded in a vehicle,” according to a CMPD tweet at 7:40 p.m.

The hospital is just south of uptown on Blythe Road. Police urge everyone to avoid the area.

Emergency responders from multiple agencies are outside the hospital, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

Police released no other information by 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Joe Marusak
Joe Marusak
Joe Marusak has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1989 covering the people, municipalities and major news events of the region, and was a news bureau editor for the paper. He currently reports on breaking news.
  Comments  