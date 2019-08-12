Someone was killed in Steele Creek Monday, and police are investigating, CMPD says

Why are there so many murders so far this year? After three new homicides over the weekend murders in Charlotte are up to 43 in 2019. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the murder tally was 14 over the same time period in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After three new homicides over the weekend murders in Charlotte are up to 43 in 2019. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the murder tally was 14 over the same time period in 2018.

One person was killed Monday afternoon in southwest Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

CMPD detectives are investigating the homicide on Perugia Way, which is near the intersection of Steele Creek Road and South Tryon Street.

The victim was pronounced dead by paramedics, according to Medic.

The exact time of the incident and details about the victim and any suspects were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.