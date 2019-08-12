Crime & Courts
Someone was killed in Steele Creek Monday, and police are investigating, CMPD says
One person was killed Monday afternoon in southwest Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
CMPD detectives are investigating the homicide on Perugia Way, which is near the intersection of Steele Creek Road and South Tryon Street.
The victim was pronounced dead by paramedics, according to Medic.
The exact time of the incident and details about the victim and any suspects were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
