1 person killed in Charlotte homicide Wednesday night, police say

Police are at the scene of a homicide off East Independence Boulevard Wednesday night.
One person was pronounced dead in the 7900 block of Calibre Crossing Drive, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. Andy Harris said in an email to news media just before 6:30 p.m.
No other information had been released by 7:30 p.m., including how police believe the person died.
This is a developing story.
Joe Marusak has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1989 covering the people, municipalities and major news events of the region, and was a news bureau editor for the paper. He currently reports on breaking news.
