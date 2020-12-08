‘I feel fine’: CMPD chief tests positive for COVID-19

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings announced Tuesday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Jennings said over Twitter that he had quarantined at home “several days ago” after he learned he had been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

The announcement marks the first time a top Charlotte city leader announced a positive test for the disease that has infected over 15 million people in the U.S.

“Outside of being a bit fatigued, I feel fine and continue to conduct department meetings from home,” he said.

Jennings added that CMPD’s daily operations will continue and urged citizens to follow health guidelines.

CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes said in an interview that no other members of the department’s executive staff are quarantined.

Estes declined to say how many CMPD officers are currently in quarantine or have tested positive for coronavirus.

This afternoon, I received confirmation that I tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately quarantined myself at home several days ago after learning that I had been exposed to the virus. — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) December 8, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

