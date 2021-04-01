Investigation under way after person found dead in north Charlotte, police say

In this image from Observer news partner WBTV, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigate the scene after a person was found dead along McArthur Avenue in northern Charlotte on Thursday, April 1, 2021. WBTV

One person has died following a homicide in north Charlotte on Thursday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

In a post on Twitter, CMPD said it is investigating a homicide in the 900 block of McArthur Avenue near Atando Avenue in the Druid Hills neighborhood. Medic pronounced the person dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

It would be the 24th homicide in the city for 2021. A man was shot and killed late Wednesday in a south Charlotte apartment community, according to CMPD.

This is a developing story.

Homicide Investigation in the Metro Division https://t.co/j3gTTwN8KW — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 1, 2021