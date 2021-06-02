SWAT team called to reports of a barricaded person in southwest Charlotte

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police SWAT team has responded to a report Wednesday of a person barricaded at an apartment complex in the Steele Creek area.

Images from Observer news partner WBTV’s helicopter show a large police presence in the 13500 block of Little Abbey Lane. That’s behind Steelecroft shopping center near South Tryon Street and Steele Creek Road.

CMPD has temporarily closed South Tryon and Steelecroft Parkway, and advises that the area be avoided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Barricaded Subject in the Steele Creek Division https://t.co/i9rwpKiYKw — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 2, 2021