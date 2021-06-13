NC police investigate shooting outside popular mall movie theater near Charlotte

One person has been arrested after a shooting at the Concord Mills mall’s AMC movie theater parking lot, police said Sunday. There is still no word on injuries. David Whisenant-WBTV

Concord police said Sunday afternoon they are investigating a shooting in the parking lot area outside the AMC 24 movie theater in Concord Mills mall.

Police said in a tweet at 4:15 p.m. that a suspect is in custody. There was no immediate word if anyone was injured in the shooting. No other details were immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Concord Mills is a popular outlet mall just north of Charlotte off of Interstate 85.

In 2019, a teen was killed and two others were hurt after shots were fired in the mall parking lot. A stray bullet fatally struck 13-year-old Aveanna Propst.

In May, her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the mall and its owner, Simon Property Group, among others, the Observer previously reported.

This is a developing story