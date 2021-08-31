After 18 years and 3 chancellors, UNCC’s provost says this is her last school year

Joan F. Lorden, UNC Charlotte’s provost and vice chancellor, will be stepping down at the end of the 2021-22 academic year, the school announced Monday.

Lorden has served as provost since 2003.

Joan Lorden, shown in this 2012 photo, says she’s stepping down as provost and vice chancellor at UNC Charlotte at the end of the 2021-22 academic year. UNC Charlotte

“Even with all the ups and downs and challenges we have faced over these past several years, I still cannot imagine a job I would have enjoyed more,” Lorden said in a statement posted by the university.

Joan Lorden UNC Charlotte

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lorden served under three chancellors during her time at Charlotte, and she’s the longest-serving provost in the UNC System.

“Provost Lorden’s impact on UNC Charlotte over nearly two decades cannot be overstated or adequately captured,” Chancellor Sharon Gaber said.

Lorden led the development of the school’s College of Arts and Architecture, the Office of Undergraduate Education, the Institute for Social Capital, the Levine Scholars Program and the School of Data Science.

The announcement comes nearly a week after students resumed classes at the university.