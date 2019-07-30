Bladen County political operative faces perjury, obstruction charges in ballot fraud case

Who is Leslie McCrae Dowless? McCrae Dowless is at the center of controversy in North Carolina's 9th district, but most of the time he's stayed behind the scenes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK McCrae Dowless is at the center of controversy in North Carolina's 9th district, but most of the time he's stayed behind the scenes.

A Republican political operative who worked for one-time congressional candidate Mark Harris in Bladen County faces felony charges in connection with the 2018 general election, an indictment revealed Tuesday by the Wake County district attorney shows.

Leslie McCrae Dowless was charged with two counts of felony obstruction of justice, perjury, solicitation to commit perjury, conspiracy to obstruct justice and possession of absentee ballot, the document showed.

Dowless was previously indicted on charges related to an absentee ballot harvesting operation he ran in Bladen County in 2016 and during the 2018 primary. His earlier charges include three counts of felonious obstruction of justice, two counts of conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and two counts of possession of absentee ballot.

Seven of Dowless’ associates were also indicted Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.