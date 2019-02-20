‘I didn’t do a background check,’ Harris political consultant says of Bladen operative

Note: The State Board of Elections is holding hearings this week that could resolve the disputed race in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District. This story will be updated throughout Wednesday’s hearing to reflect the latest developments.

Update 9:35 a.m.

Andy Yates, the owner of Cornelius-based Red Dome Group, said he didn’t know about a felony fraud conviction against Bladen County political operative McCrae Dowless because he didn’t use his full name in a Google search.

“I Googled McCrae Dowless,” Yates testified under cross-examination. “At the time I didn’t know his first name was Leslie.”

Harris had told Yates that Dowless had a “minor” criminal issue in the early 1990s, possibly stemming from a divorce, Yates testified.

“That (Google search) showed what I believed to be three misdemeanor charges from 20 years ago,” Yates said. He said he would have objected to Harris hiring Dowless to do get-out-the-vote efforts if he was aware of the fraud conviction that briefly sent Dowless to prison in the early 1990s.

Yates said he never did a full criminal background check on Dowless, and wasn’t asked to do so by Harris.

“I’ve never had a campaign ask me to do a background check on anyone,” said Yates. “I didn’t do a background check.”

Yates also testified that he was unaware state investigators had been looking into Dowless’ absentee ballot operation since the 2016 election, and didn’t know Dowless had invoked the Fifth Amendment in a 2016 hearing on the issue. Yates said he didn’t know about a “This American Life” story about the alleged absentee ballot fraud scheme that ran on NPR.

On Monday, Dowless declined to testify before the state Board of Elections unless granted immunity.

