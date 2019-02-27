Bladen County operative at center of NC election fraud investigation indicted

McCrae Dowless, the political operative at the center of the 9th District election fraud case, has been indicted on charges related to collecting absentee ballots in the 2018 and 2016 elections.

Dowless has been arrested, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Wednesday. He faces three felony charges of obstruction of justice, two charges of conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and two charges of possession of absentee ballot.

Four other people — Caitlyn E. Croom, Matthew Monroe Mathis, Tonia Gordon and Rebecca Thompson — also face charges related to absentee ballot collection in Bladen County over the past two elections.

A woman at the office of Dowless’s attorney, Cyntia Singletary, said “No comment,” and hung up Wednesday.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer

Freeman’s office said the criminal investigation is ongoing. The investigation recently completed by the North Carolina State Board of Elections will be forwarded to the State Bureau of Investigations within 30 days, Freeman said.

This is a developing story