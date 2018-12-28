NC elections board should be dissolved amid 9th District probe, judges say

North Carolina’s state elections board would dissolve at noon Friday under order of a three-judge panel, adding to the questions hanging over the outcome of the 9th District U.S. House race as it’s scrutinized after allegations of election fraud.

The judges had ruled the composition of the board unconstitutional in October. But the panel had repeatedly stayed its order dissolving the board as members wrestled with fraud claims in a race that Charlotte Republican Mark Harris had apparently won over Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes.

On Thursday, in a surprising order, the panel took the elections board to task for ignoring the court’s previous orders, including an explanation for moving the Harris hearing to Jan. 11.

“The court has no reason to believe that the January timetable proposed by the board would be followed any more than the other timetables have been,” the panel of three Superior Court judges wrote.

“The fact remains that a critical election hangs in the balance, and the voters of the 9th Congressional District are entitled to have their elected representative in place by the time Congress convenes, or to know why they will not have their representative in place, and further to know with certainty what action is being taken to insure they are properly represented in the important matters before Congress.”

Congress will reconvene, with a Democratic majority in the House, on Jan. 3.

The elections board will “continue to investigate the irregularities in the 9th District,” board spokesman Patrick Gannon said Friday morning. “Our attorneys continue to review the effects of the court order.”

Harris, in a tweet late Thursday, said the court order “reinforced our position that the 9th District deserves to be represented in Congress on Jan. 3. The State Board of Elections has yet to offer any justification as to why our race hasn’t been certified.”

Harris called on the board to certify the election despite unanswered questions over get-out-the vote work of a Bladen County political operative his campaign had hired, McCrae Dowless. Witnesses have said Dowless’ employees collected signed absentee ballots from voters, which would be a violation of state law.

In the legislature, meanwhile, Republican lawmakers on Thursday overrode Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of an elections law bill.





The new law included a requirement that if the state elections board calls for a new general election in the 9th District, a primary must also be held. Cooper had vetoed it for a separate reason, arguing against a provision that would allow accusations of campaign finance violations to be kept secret.





The law also reformed the elections board, effective Jan. 31.

“There will be 34 days potentially without a State Board of Elections,” retired legislative lawyer Gerry Cohen, an expert on elections law, told MSNBC in an interview Thursday night. “This Jan. 11 (9th District) hearing might not happen and might leave the (U.S.) House to conduct its own investigation next week and not seat anyone.”

Lawyers for Cooper and others are likely scrutinizing state law for another avenue to avoid that hiatus, Cohen said.

“We know the Democrats in the U.S. House have said, pretty clearly, that they aren’t seating a representative” from the 9th District, Catawba College political scientist Michael Bitzer tweeted late Thursday. “And it seems, for now (until an appeal is filed or a lawsuit again made), that the current (nine-member) NCSBE will cease come high noon Friday.”





News & Observer staff writer Carli Brosseau contributed.