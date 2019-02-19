Were Bladen County election results leaked? That’s what investigators want to know.

The second day of a hearing that could decide the nation’s last unresolved congressional race unfolded Tuesday as investigators sought to show that more irregularities occurred in Bladen County with the leaking of early vote results.

The testimony delved into details of whether local election officials prematurely released the results as alleged by one poll worker. That would be a violation of the law and give one side a competitive advantage.

Tuesday’s testimony followed Monday’s opening of a hearing into the allegations of election fraud in the 9th congressional district. When the hearing ends, the board will vote to either certify the victory of Republican Mark Harris, call for a new election or deadlock, which would throw the matter into limbo.





The State Board of Elections has twice declined to certify Harris, who leads Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes in unofficial returns. Board investigators have laid out a case that includes absentee voter fraud and the possible leaking of early vote totals, which would benefit one side by telling them where they stand.

“The evidence will show that a coordinated, unlawful, and substantially resourced absentee ballot scheme operated during the 2018 general election in Bladen and Robeson counties,” Kim Strach, executive director of the state board, said in opening statements on Monday.

Strach also said McCrae Dowless, a Bladen County political operative, “instructed workers to falsely sign (ballots) as witnesses” and that some ballots were filled in in Dowless’ home or office. Dowless, she said, was paid a total of $131,375 by the Harris campaign.

On Tuesday, investigators appeared to probe whether results of Bladen County’s early voting were leaked days before the election.

Poll worker Agnes Willis had suggested that happened in an affidavit filed in mid-December. At the time, Republicans said if true, the revelation would justify a new election.

“This action by election officials would be a fundamental violation of the sense of fair play, honesty, and integrity that the Republican Party stands for,” state GOP Chairman Robin Hayes said in a statement in December. “The people involved in this must be held accountable and should it be true, this fact alone would likely require a new election.”

Republicans have since argued that Harris should be certified the winner if there’s no evidence that ballot fraud would have affected the election’s outcome. Democrats say there’s evidence the contest was “tainted,” justifying a new election.

On Tuesday, Willis said she was in a room with other Bladen County poll workers on the last day of early voting last November. At the close of early voting, she said she saw a colleague looking at the machine tape of election results. Workers are not supposed to look at the tape until Election Day.

Willis said she heard her colleague cry, “Oh God.”

“I walked over to see what he was looking at,” she said. “He had his finger on the sheriff’s race. He said, ‘I thought the black guy had it’.”

The Bladen sheriff race featured an African-American candidate against a white candidate.

Willis and two other poll workers testified about what they saw. Though Willis said several people looked at the tape — which resembles a roll of cash register receipts — neither she nor others said they knew if anybody leaked it.