‘Just can’t work together’: Charlotte, Mecklenburg divided on future of arts funding

Mecklenburg County commissioners on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to support the Arts & Science Council — even as city leaders move forward with a separate plan to take over arts funding from the ASC.

George Dunlap, chairman of the county commissioners, “categorically” denied a rumor that Mecklenburg refused to participate in the City Council’s effort to yank millions of dollars from the struggling ASC — an umbrella arts funding organization. Instead, Dunlap said, Mecklenburg was not asked to participate when he spoke with City Council member Ed Driggs and Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt.

“If we’re not asked to participate, they’re doing their thing, and we’re doing our thing,” Dunlap told his colleagues during Tuesday’s budget public policy meeting. “That’s unfortunate, but there are times when you just can’t work together. They have a different interest than maybe we have.”

Mecklenburg, unlike the City Council, is responsible for funding arts initiatives throughout the six surrounding towns, Dunlap said. Commissioners last year, for example, had approved $1 million for the Cain Center for the Arts in Cornelius.

County Manager Dena Diorio said it’s “good” that Mecklenburg and Charlotte are operating in different lanes.

“I think collectively we would be really having a comprehensive approach to funding the arts, even if we’re not sitting across the table and having those conversations,” Diorio said.

But Elaine Powell, vice chair of the county commissioners, said she hoped there would be more collaborative dialogue moving forward. The city’s plan, she said, “seems like it’d be extremely beneficial for all artists.”

City Council’s plan

Charlotte plans to give $6 million per year toward arts and culture groups, according to a recent memo from City Manager Marcus Jones to City Council members. That’s up from a $4 million proposal discussed earlier this year, and a portion of the funding comes from federal COVID-19 relief money.

The private sector would match Charlotte’s amount, raising the total to $12 million per year — or $36 million over three years.

The funds would be administered by the Foundation for the Carolinas.

The city also plans to hire an arts commissioner, which Eiselt previously told the Observer would be a temporary position to help develop a long-term funding plan. There would also be an arts board of advisers.

Yet as far as county commissioners are concerned, Dunlap said, the ASC — a pass-through funding organization for the city and county for decades — has already gone through a “total rebuilding” to bolster diversity and equity.

Krista Terrell, who was named president of the ASC earlier Tuesday, outlined to commissioners a wide swaths of programs to enhance awareness of structural racism, as well as educate residents about cultural equity from an arts perspective.

“Know that you’re not in the fight by yourself,” Commissioner Mark Jerrell told Terrell. “Please let us know what we need to do and how we can support you.”

Commissioner Laura Meier warned the arts would become “elite” without county backing.

“I know that’s what we’re trying to avoid, and we’re trying to increase equity,” Meier said.

Terrell estimates ASC’s funding gap in fiscal year 2021 was almost $3.5 million. The number would shrink under the city’s approach, though.

It’s unclear what, if any future funding, the ASC could receive from Charlotte beyond $800,000 in the coming fiscal year. That’s sparked serious questions from small, diverse arts groups that rely on ASC grants to sustain their operations.

City Manager Marcus Jones will present his proposed budget Monday, May 3. Diorio’s budget proposal is May 6.