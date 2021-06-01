Mecklenburg approves new budget, withholding funds from CMS in controversial strategy

In this Charlotte Observer file photo from August 2020, Rishik Swaran Sreeramoju listens to his teacher as he starts 4th grade virtually from his home in Charlotte, NC. The Charlotte Observer

Mecklenburg County leaders on Tuesday night adopted a nearly $2 billion budget for the next fiscal year, vowing to overcome racial disparities and gaps in college readiness at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools by withholding millions of dollars from the district.

The controversial move over education funding will likely set up a legal showdown between commissioners and the school board, after weeks of squabbling during heated press conferences and budget talks.

County commissioners believe that putting $56 million into conditional funding is crucial to spur CMS leaders into action and produce a strategic plan, rooted in tangible goals and metrics, to remedy failing schools largely attended by Black and brown students. The money represents about 11% of the county’s nearly $532 million appropriation to CMS.

Commissioners approved the full county budget in a 7-2 vote. Commissioners Susan Rodriguez-McDowell and Laura Meier, who tried to remove the conditional funding for CMS, voted against the budget.

School board leaders say county commissioners’ tactic is self-defeating, that they’re overstepping their legal authority and could ultimately harm the very students they aim to help.

The clashing perspectives will likely trigger what’s known as a dispute resolution process, since CMS cannot sue Mecklenburg County, according to county attorney Tyrone Wade.

CMS funding has garnered the most scrutiny during the county’s budget deliberations last month.

But in fiscal year 2022, Mecklenburg leaders have also renewed their commitment to county services, local nonprofits, and arts and culture groups — without raising taxes.

Under County Manager Dena Diorio’s proposal, the property tax will stay at 61.69 cents for $100 of assessed value. The budget grew by 5% compared to the current year.

CMS funding clash

In a private meeting last week, CMS Board Chair Elyse Dashew reminded county commissioners’ chairman George Dunlap about the dispute resolution process outlined in state statute.

“We do not fundamentally believe that you have the right to attach conditions to the budget,” Dashew had said, according to an audio recording of the meeting that was publicly released to local media outlets.

After county commissioners cast straw votes last week backing Diorio’s proposed CMS funding, the CMS board met in closed session Friday, citing attorney-client privilege.

Before the budget adoption Tuesday, a district spokesperson said Superintendent Earnest Winston had no comment on it.

The county gave CMS a “modest increase” of $6.1 million in the new budget, according to Diorio. That’s earmarked for school maintenance costs and more mental health professionals.

Budget breakdown

The overall budget is rooted in racial equity and investments in marginalized communities — reflecting a key focus among county commissioners, who have grappled with the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on Black and brown residents.

In one new program, for example, commissioners allocated $600,000 to help eliminate overdue book fines at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. That will restore library privileges for about 40,000 residents, many of whom live in Mecklenburg’s crescent, home to high-poverty, under-served neighborhoods.

The county’s six budget priorities in fiscal year 2022, totaling more than $40 million in new funding, are affordable housing, educational achievement gaps, environmental leadership, Meck Pre-K, workforce development and reducing racial disparities.

Some highlights from the county’s budget book include:

▪ $7 million for a rental subsidy plan.

▪ $2.5 million to support a new Salvation Army site.

▪ $20 million for acquiring more park and nature preserve land.

▪ An extra $2 million to Meck Pre-K to add 16 classrooms.

▪ $884,000 to support apprenticeship and college scholarships for low-income high school seniors.

▪ $5 million to improve parks in under-served communities.

▪ $753,000 to improve recruitment for school health nurses.

▪ $2 million to support creating a behavioral health urgent care center in Mecklenburg.

▪ $25 million for county employee compensation adjustments, including at least a 3% raise for all employees.

Diorio also proposed allocating $2.1 million to the Arts and Science Council, with almost $700,000 in new funding. It’s a sharp contrast to the Charlotte City Council, which is solidifying plans to give millions of dollars instead to the Foundation For the Carolinas to dole out grants for arts and culture groups.

Observer reporter Devna Bose contributed to this report.