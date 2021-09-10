Church mask mandate coming sooner than expected, Mecklenburg chairman says

In a scramble to modify Mecklenburg County’s indoor mask mandate, officials say the latest provision will apply to residents and houses of worship sooner than expected.

A change that will eliminate the exemption for religious institutions will go into effect on Sept. 22.

The change in timing means that religious institutions must come into compliance more quickly.

It’s unclear why county officials previously believed a longer timeline would be needed, allowing time for a second vote on religious exemptions as well as a required 10 days public notice.

The Charlotte Observer reported earlier this week that the new requirement for worshipers to wear masks would likely take several weeks to take effect, citing information from both a county commissioner and Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris. Both said, at the time, they expected there would need to be a second vote by the board to make changes to the mandate.

But on Friday, George Dunlap, chairman of the Mecklenburg County commissioners, said the elimination of a religious exemption will instead go into effect based on the initial 5-4 vote from Wednesday’s board meeting.

Dunlap, who voted in favor of keeping the religious exemption to masks, told the Observer Friday he’d been briefed a second board vote was no longer necessary. Once 10 days of public notice has elapsed, Dunlap said, the mask mandate will be in effect for churches and other houses of worship.

‘Wear the mask’

On Wednesday, a majority of county commissioners voted to eliminate the religious exemption in Mecklenburg’s mask mandate, which has been in effect for most public indoor places, including schools, since Aug. 31.

One commissioner who had voted to keep a religious exemption for masks on Wednesday said on Friday in an interview with the Observer she now favors requiring masks in churches. Commissioner Vilma Leake said ever since a massive coronavirus outbreak at the United House of Prayer for All People last fall, she’s encouraged seniors to “stay home, wear the mask, wash your hands, and make sure you do not need to be in a crowd.”

“We’re trying to save the lives of the people of this community,” Leake said. “What’s the problem with wearing a mask? I’m hoping that our leaders within the confines of our religious institutions will look beyond themselves and the think about the future of this community.”

‘Our lawyers are ready’

Responses to from religious institutions to Mecklenburg’s broader mask mandate have varied, from supportive to defiant.

Penny Maxwell, a senior pastor at Freedom House Church, told her congregation in an Instagram post that “Mecklenburg County is messing with the wrong people,” and that, “Our lawyers are ready to go.”

In an interview Friday with the Observer, Dunlap said he expects some churches will fight the county’s revised mask mandate.

“They’re within their right to do so,” Dunlap said. “I maintain those congregations have the right to do within their walls what the federal government has told them what they have a right to do.”

‘Matter of public health’

Commissioner Leigh Altman, who had proposed removing the religious exemption, told the Observer Friday she had received mostly positive feedback so far.

“I think of it as extending equal protection to parishioners,” said Altman, who attended in-person High Holy Day services with strict coronavirus guidelines.

“It is a matter of public health,” Altman added. “My understanding is that people are safer indoors when they’re wearing masks.”

It is not clear what enforcement mechanism, if any, will be used to ensure that houses of worship comply with mask wearing. But throughout the pandemic, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has said it will focus on voluntary compliance and education.