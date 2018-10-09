Voters in line before 8 a.m. at the Beatties Ford Road Regional Library. Early voting starts Oct. 17 in North Carolina.
Voters in line before 8 a.m. at the Beatties Ford Road Regional Library. Early voting starts Oct. 17 in North Carolina. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

Elections

Want to vote early? Here’s where to cast your ballot in Mecklenburg County.

By Ely Portillo

October 09, 2018 02:50 PM

Early voting starts across North Carolina Oct. 17, and voters in Mecklenburg County will have 19 locations to cast a ballot.

The early voting locations will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The last day of early voting is Saturday, Nov. 3, when the sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 6.

Early voting locations will be closed Saturday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 21. All locations will be open the next weekend: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, and 1 to 4 p.m Sunday, Oct. 28.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Here’s a list of the 19 early voting locations:

Hal Marshall Center, 618 N. College St.

Elon Park Recreation Center, 11401 Ardrey Kell Road.

Beatties Ford Road Library, 2412 Beatties Ford Road.

Bette Rae Thomas Recreation Center, 2921 Tuckaseegee Road.

Cornelius Town Hall, 21445 Catawba Ave.

Hickory Grove Library, 5935 Hickory Grove Road.

Hornet’s Nest Pavilion, 6301 Beatties Ford Road.

Huntersville Town Hall, 101 Huntersville-Concord Road.

Independence Regional Library, 6000 Conference Drive.

Main Library (Downtown), 310 N. Tryon St.

Marion Diehl Recreation Center, 2219 Tyvola Road.

Matthews Library, 230 Matthews Station St.

Mint Hill Library, 6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Road.

Morrison Regional Library, 7015 Morrison Blvd.

South County Regional Library, 5801 Rea Road.

Former Hollywood Video, 11130 S. Tryon St.

Sugar Creek Library, 4045 N. Tryon St.

Old Pier, 18802 JW Clay Blvd.

West Boulevard Library, 2157 West Blvd.

