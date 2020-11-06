Here’s the latest on the number of potential votes left to count in NC

A few days out from the 2020 election, county officials still have an estimated 171,000 potential votes left to count across North Carolina.

That’s according to an analysis of state election data by The News & Observer as of about 6 a.m. Friday. The remaining ballots are unlikely to change unofficial results for the largest races for the White House and Senate, but they could affect downballot races with much smaller margins.

The 171,000 ballots, a figure that represents the absolute maximum number of votes left to count, break down into three main categories: outstanding mail-in ballots, mail-in ballots received since Election Day, and provisional ballots.

All of these ballots were cast on or before Election Day.

Election results in North Carolina aren’t official until they’re certified by the State Board of Elections on Nov. 24.

Outstanding mail-in ballots

State data as of Friday morning puts the number of outstanding mail-in ballots at about 98,000. As expected, it’s ticked down over the last few days as ballots arrive.

This figure is a measure of the number of mail-in ballots requested by voters, but not yet returned. But there are important caveats.

Many of those ballots won’t be returned, and some may not make it before the Nov. 12 deadline. Others won’t be counted because they were not postmarked by Election Day or aren’t properly filled out. This number also does not yet account for voters with outstanding mail-in ballots who changed their minds and voted in person on Election Day.

Accepted, but untallied, mail-in ballots

Since Election Day, about 32,000 mail-in ballots have been accepted after arriving at county boards of elections, according to state data as of Friday morning.

Those ballots are no longer lumped in with the outstanding number above, but they have not yet been included in the state’s unofficial results.

For that to happen, they first have to be approved by county boards in open meetings held over the next several days.

Most of the 100 county boards in North Carolina will wait until at least Nov. 12 to meet and tally these ballots. But some, like Mecklenburg County, began on Friday.

This figure may get a little harder to track after those first meetings, since it’s unclear exactly how long those ballots, once validated by the boards, will show up in the results published by the State Board of Elections.

This story will be updated with more detail on that process as we learn more.

Provisional ballots

The state reported Thursday that voters cast 41,000 provisional ballots, which are votes cast if there are problems at the polls. A person may cast a provisional ballot, for example, if there’s a question about her eligibility to vote.

But many of these votes won’t end up counting at all.

County election boards must research each of these ballots to answer whatever questions arose, and accept or reject them based on those findings during meetings over the next few days.

By comparison, about 60,000 provisional ballots were cast in 2016. Just over half were rejected.

Given the unprecedented nature of 2020’s election, it’s unclear whether we should expect the same acceptance rate for provisional ballots this year.

Putting it all together

Adding those three categories of potentially uncounted ballots gives us a total of about 171,000.

But it is important to stress that the figure is an absolute maximum, and the final figure is likely to fall far short of that.

It’s worth noting, though, that at least 97% of the votes cast in 2020 in North Carolina were counted on Election Day. That’s right in line with estimates by the State Board of Elections, which expected to count about 98% of the vote by the end of Tuesday.

Also worth watching over the next few days: How many mail-in ballots — properly postmarked by Election Day — arrive at county boards of election through the Nov. 12 deadline.

State data on Friday shows about 22,000 accepted mail-in ballots arrived on Election Day, or about 68% of the total so far. That number dropped to about 4,800 on Thursday.

Even these numbers aren’t final: We could see totals by day increase slightly as county boards continue to enter data or accept any ballots that arrived but remain pending.